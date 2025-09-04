[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has announced that it will not participate in the high-power committee (HPC) meeting constituted to examine the draft rules for the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978 (APFRA). The ACF cited various reasons for it and submitted a memorandum to the chief minister in this regard. Taking cognizance of the memorandum, CM Pema Khandu held a meeting with the ACF leaders here on Wednesday.

ACF president Tarh Miri informed that CM gave a patient hearing to their grievances. “CM immediately instructed the HPC chairman to look into the matter. Due to his prompt intervention, the HPC meeting has been postponed till our concerns are addressed,” said Miri. He expressed gratitude to CM Khandu for the prompt response to their grievances. Later in the evening, an official order was issued by the government informing that the HPC meeting fixed for 5 September has been postponed until further notice.

Earlier in their memorandum to CM, the forum cited four main reasons for opposing the HPC meeting.

The ACF made it clear that since the enactment of APFRA, they have opposed the content and intent of the “Act,” which they claim has many ambiguities that abridge the fundamental rights of the Christian Community guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India. They added that by constituting an HPC to examine the draft rule for APFRA, the state government is undermining their demand for the scrapping of the act.

The ACF also said they have an apprehension regarding the neutrality of HPC chairman-cum-home minister Mama Natung. Further, they added that the Christian community has been under-represented in HPC and also that most of the BJP MLAs are in it. “Only one member from the Christian community is in HPC, but other faith groups are over-represented. All representatives (MLAs) in the HPC belong to only one political party (only BJP MLAs), which is ruling the state government. It is certain that the one-sided member representative would definitely influence the process and would lead to unfair results. Therefore, we reject the composition of member representatives in the HPC,” ACF added.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expressed its deep disappointment and strong objection to the manner in which the BJP government has constituted the HPC on the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.

The APCC opined that at least the lone Congress MLA Kumar Waii, could have been included in the HPC.

“On such a sensitive and dormant issue of nearly five decades, it is unfortunate that the BJP government has chosen to form a committee comprising almost 90% BJP leaders and ministers, while excluding the Congress party, which has always stood for the secular, democratic, and inclusive values of our state and nation,” the APCC stated.

This exclusion not only undermines the principles of democracy and fair representation but also raises doubts about the transparency and credibility of the committee’s intentions. A matter of such historical and social significance cannot be monopolized by one political party, the Congress added.

The Congress has termed the present HPC on APFRA 1978 as “unconstitutional, discriminatory, and a threat to the secular fabric.” The APCC, while rejecting the present composition of the committee, urged the state government to immediately reconstitute a committee that is inclusive, transparent, and participatory by ensuring representation from all political parties, community organizations, civil society, and religious groups.

The HPC meeting was fixed on 5 September. Besides the home minister Mama Natung, who is chairman of HPC, the other members include law minister Kento Jini, urban affairs minister Balo Raja, advisor to minister PWD Honchun Ngandam, additional secretary law & justice Ginjum Bomjen, ACF president Tarh Miri, IFCSAP president Dr. Emi Rumi, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa president Dorjee Phuntso, Tai Khamti development society president C.S Chautang, Arunachal Vikash Parishad president Techi Gubin, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Arunachal Pradesh unit general secretary Tadar Bingle, and secretary indigenous affairs department Pige Ligu.