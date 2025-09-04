Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: In a shocking development, state Taekwondo sensation Rupa Bayor has accused the secretary of the Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA), Likha Robin, of mental harassment and abuse.

In an email addressed to the president of India Taekwondo, Bayor alleged that the ATA secretary has been subjecting her to ongoing mental harassment and abuse.

Bayor further claimed that she has been denied her hard-earned incentives.

“Despite India Taekwondo being the only recognized body of World Taekwondo, I have been denied my rightful incentives. After all this, chameleon Robin has again started mentally harassing me,” she alleged.

“I am exhausted, mentally harassed, and on the verge of a breakdown. If this continues, I will no longer associate with this classless coward who tried to sabotage my career,” she added.

Bayor credited her achievements, including an Asian medal and a World Rank 9 position, to her coach and the support she has received.

“It’s only with the help of my world-class coach, Master Abhishek Dubey, and your constant support that I have achieved these milestones,” she wrote, urging stern action against the ATA secretary.

She appealed for strong measures to be taken, stating:

“I request strict action to set a precedent – athletes are not the property of cowardly dictators who abuse female athletes. I hope the new Sports Bill will be seriously implemented to protect female athletes and their dignity.”

Bayor also stated that she will never forget the alleged harassment she endured over the past four years by the Arunachal Taekwondo Association and declared she will never associate with the body again.

She further claimed that a similar incident occurred in 2023, which she reported to the director of the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh on 12 September, 2023. According to her, Likha Robin had then issued a written apology for verbally abusing her.

Bayor also alleged that the directorate of sports had rejected authorization for WT G1 and G2 ranking events, which are recognized by India Taekwondo (IT), World Taekwondo (WT), and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Despite repeated queries sent to him, this daily could not obtain a response from ATA secretary Likha Robin.