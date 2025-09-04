NAHARLAGUN, 3 Sep: One Gollo Laxmi has been arrested by the Naharlagun police for impersonating herself as a worker of an NGO and cheating unemployed youths by collecting money under the false pretext of providing them jobs in various positions, such as nurses, data entry operators, security guards, and others.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had collected amounts ranging from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 10,000 from as many as 66 students, thereby amassing a total sum of Rs. 3,36,000. Accordingly, a case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station vide NLG/PS/Case No. 113/25 U/S 318(4) BNS against her.

The superintendent of police Dr. Nyelam Nega, while informing the public about the case, cautioned youths and students to remain alert and not fall victim to such fraudulent job rackets. He further appealed to aspirants to rely only on authentic and verified employment opportunities.