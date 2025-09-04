RONO HILLS, 3 Sep: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh and National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Itanagar centre, to foster collaborative academic research and for extension services in the field of electronics and information technology aimed at the socio-economic transformation of the state’s youths.

Under this collaboration, both the institutions will work on building a technical relationship in re-skilling and up-skilling and empowering the students in areas of ICT covering areas like digital literacy, industry oriented programmes and livelihood activities.

RGU registrar Dr. N. T. Rikam and NIELIT, Itanagar centre director in-charge R.K. Bigensana signed the MoU on behalf of the RGU and NIELIT respectively, in presence of the RGU vice-chancellor (acting) prof. S.K Nayak with dean, faculty of engineering & technology (RGU) prof. Utpal Bhattacharjee, head, dept. of computer science & engineering (RGU) prof. Marpe Sora, RGU joint registrar Dr. David Pertin, assistant professor in CSE (RGU) Dr. Rupam Sharma and STA (NIELIT) Gautam Kumar amongst others.

Prof. Nayak in his address termed the collaborative MoU a very relevant and target oriented one and expressed his hope that the collaboration will provide the desired platform for skill enhancement.

Dr. N.T. Rikam emphasized on the importance of such collaborations between the academic organizations in shaping the youths through digital literacy.

R.K. Bigensana Singh said, “The MoU marks a significant step toward strengthening the research based ecosystem in the field of information technology in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Prof. Utpal Bhattacharjee in his remark said that the mutual collaboration will benefit the student community to pursue internship and summer training while, Dr. David Pertin informed that the MoU will be operational for three years wherein RGU will provide rent free built-up space to set up Information Technology Lab by NIELIT to operate thirty units of computer sets and depute students to undergo value added and skill enhancement courses following NEP-2020 parameters.