PASIGHAT, 3 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Monday celebrated the Solung festival, one of the most significant festivals of the Adi community, at Pasighat in East Siang district on invitation of its chairperson, Yalem Taga Burang.

On the auspicious occasion, traditional rituals were performed and prayers were offered to Donyi Polo, Kine-Naane, Doying-Bote and Dadii-Bote – the revered deities believed to be the eternal guardians of the Adi faith and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Yalem Taga Burang highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage while promoting values of tradition, environmental protection, and social progress.

She informed that, during Solung the womenfolk take a leading role in offering prayers to Kine-Naane, the goddess of crops and prosperity, seeking her divine blessings for a bumper harvest and the well-being of every household.

As part of the celebration, the Commission also visited Siluk village, which has emerged as a shining example of transformation through collective community effort.

Once facing challenges of poor sanitation and scattered garbage, the village has remarkably reinvented itself through active participation of its residents.

Today, Siluk is proudly recognized as the “Cleanest Village” of Arunachal Pradesh, having received the prestigious Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanliness three times.