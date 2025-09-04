HAWAI, 3 Sep: The Anjaw District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) has streamlined the collection of user fees for Solid Waste Management (SWM) services.

Presiding over a DUDA meeting here on Wednesday, deputy commissioner in-charge Dagli Gara clarified that the user fee collected would be used to support the manpower and logistics that would help in keeping the town clean and hygienic.

The DC sought cooperation from commercial establishments, government officials and public of Hawai township area to make the town clean.

After threadbare discussion on how the user fee should be structured, the meeting also unanimously formed a monthly user fee collection model. The new user fee will be officially notified soon.

Key stakeholders including representatives from bazaar committee, NGOs and government officials attended the meeting. (DIPRO)