ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik and union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu discussed strengthening and expanding aviation facilities in the state during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Conveying gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “gifting” the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, the governor said that it has significantly improved connectivity and opened new opportunities for growth.

“The airport has witnessed a huge footfall since its inauguration and every incoming flight is packed with passengers, reflecting the increasing demand for air services,” Parnaik said.

He suggested that the union minister consider introducing more airline services and increasing flight frequency, as it would be greatly beneficial to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and visitors alike.

The governor also highlighted the importance of developing aviation facilities in other parts of the state, particularly in Ziro, Pasighat, Aalo, Mechukha, and Tuting. He said that improved connectivity to these destinations would not only ease travel for local citizens but also unlock the immense tourism potential of the state, thereby contributing to employment generation and economic prosperity.

The governor also underscored the significance of regulated cargo facilities for the state. Citing the large-scale production of kiwi, apples, cardamom, and the promising avenues of high-value crops like orchids, he emphasized that dedicated air cargo services would ensure better market linkages, reduce post-harvest losses, and enhance farmers’ income.

Naidu on his part committed to strengthen Arunachal’s connectivity in order to realize the state’s full potential in tourism, trade, and agriculture through improved aviation infrastructure. (Raj Bhavan)