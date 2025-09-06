GalleryState News September 6, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Durpai Women Welfare Society conducted a social service at the Government Primary School in Durpai in Lower Siang district on Friday. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State awards presented to 40 teachers ZFM wins BSG award for excellence in sustainability Mizoram CM visits Ziro valley, studies region’s potentials IFCSAP expresses resentment over delay in framing APFRA rules Two Arunachal teachers win national award, CM congratulates them Outbreak of African swine fever in W/Siang