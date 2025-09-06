NAHARLAGUN, 5 Sep: In a significant step towards interdisciplinary collaboration, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in academics, research, innovation, training, and student/faculty exchange programmes.

The MoU was signed at the TRIHMS by TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and NERIST Registrar Dr MK Camder, in the presence of NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S and deans, as well as senior faculty members of both the institutes.

The partnership is designed to leverage the complementary strengths of the two institutions – medical sciences and engineering & technology – to address local challenges in healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jini said, “This collaboration will be a significant beginning for the first medical college and technology institute of the state to deliver solutions that are impactful and directly benefit patients and society.”

Prof Narendranath said, “The MoU should not be just on paper. We must come together and accelerate research and innovation that can shape the future of healthcare delivery in Arunachal Pradesh in particular and Northeast India in general.”

The partnership underscores a shared vision of harnessing knowledge, technology, and innovation for the greater good of society, while creating opportunities for students and researchers to engage in transformative projects.