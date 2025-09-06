YUPIA, 5 Sep: The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has expressed strong resentment over repeated deferment of the high-power committee (HPC) meeting on the framing of rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

In a statement issued by IFCSAP president Emi Rumi, the organization stressed that “APFRA 1978 is the only protective shield safeguarding the indigenous faiths, traditions, and cultural ethos of Arunachal Pradesh. Every delay in framing the rules weakens this shield and causes deep disappointment among our people.”

The society also condemned alleged attempts by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) to influence public opinion on a matter that is sub judice, terming such acts “prejudicial and a source of disharmony.”

The IFCSAP urged the state government to act with urgency and sincerity by convening the HPC meeting at the earliest, and to take a firm and unambiguous stand in defence of the APFRA, 1978.

“The indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh deserve the government’s full commitment to protect their cultural identity, traditions, and faith systems,” Rumi emphasized.

Earlier, on 3 September, the ACF had announced that it would not participate in the HPC meeting, citing various reasons, and submitted a memorandum to the chief minister. The state government later issued an official order, informing of the postponement of the HPC meeting, which had been fixed for 5 September, until further notice.