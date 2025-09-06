ZIRO, 5 Sep: Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma during his maiden visit to the Ziro valley in Lower Subansiri district studied the region’s nature conservation initiatives, agro-based opportunities, and immense tourism potential.

The Mizoram chief minister, accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, on Friday toured key sites of ecological and tourism importance, including the Integrated Aqua Park in Tarin, the kiwi garden in Biiri, and the Seeh and Seke Lakes.

At the kiwi garden, SDHO Tasso Yallu briefed the visiting dignitaries on the cultivation practices, market potential and future scope of kiwi farming in the region.

Lalduhoma also visited the popular winery Naar-Aaba in Hong village, where he interacted with its founder Tage Rita, and commended her pioneering efforts in promoting local agri-based entrepreneurship and putting Arunachal’s kiwi wine on the global map.

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari, and DAO Tasso Butung also accompanied Lalduhoma during his tour.

Earlier, the Mizoram chief minister was received by MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, SP Keni Bagra, and others upon his arrival here. (DIPRO)