Teachers are true nation-builders, says guv

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik on Friday said that teachers are the true nation-builders, and expressed confidence that through their commitment, the state would nurture a generation of enlightened intellectuals, able minds, and healthy bodies, ready to take Arunachal Pradesh to greater heights of progress and pride.

The governor said this while presenting the State Awards for Teachers at the state banquet hall here on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, marking the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of India’s most revered scholars and former president of the nation.

A total of 40 educators, including principals, a headmistress, PGTs, TGTs, PETs, and PRTs, were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of education in the state.

The awardees represented both government and government-aided private schools.

Sharing his observations about the education system, the governor said that there is a compelling need to modulate the system in keeping with the times. “The curriculum we choose, the teaching methods, and assessments should be aligned for developing capacity and not just for clearance or qualifying in a test,” he said.

The governor said that higher secondary education is meant to introduce students to complexity, expose them to discipline, and encourage them to form judgements. “If these years are filled with preparation cycles, board syllabi, and memorizing answers, it leads to performance anxiety,” he said.

The governor underscored that students should learn to apply and reflect and not to just retain and reproduce. “They must learn the context and not just the content. They should enter with a structure and not just memory,” he said.

Parnaik further said that examinations should aim to assess reasoning ability and creative thinking, and not resort to fixed formats on a single-day test, which leads to artificial pressure on the students. He said there is a need to encourage students to think and become inquisitive, so that they learn to read, enhance, balance uncertainty, and work with teams. “A nation cannot innovate and evolve if classrooms follow a status quo mentality,” he said.

Highlighting the vital role of teachers, he advised the teaching community to update their knowledge beyond the books, instruct with examples, illustrate application, improve their articulation, and take students out of classrooms to enable them to learn from the environment and develop inquisitiveness and curiosity.

Commending the Education Department for commemorating Dr Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary with the State Award for Teachers, Parnaik said that the day reminds all that the strength of tomorrow lies in today’s classrooms.

“India’s march towards Viksit Bharat 2047 will depend not only on technology and resources, but also on the minds and character of its youths, nurtured and guided by teachers,” he said.

Stating that education is the backbone of a progressive society, the governor said that by embracing digital learning, smart classrooms, and localized content, people can reach even the remotest villages. “Skill-based education must go hand in hand with academics, tapping into opportunities in hydropower, agriculture, tourism, IT, and traditional crafts. The National Education Policy 2020 gives us a roadmap for flexible, multidisciplinary, and skill-oriented learning. If we implement it with sincerity, we can bridge gaps and prepare our students for the future,” he said.

Sharing his observation during his district tours, the governor stressed the need for girls’ education, discipline, health, and fitness of students and teachers, proper career guidance, and instilling in the youths a sense of duty.

The governor also released value education textbooks for Class 3, Class 4 and Class 5, brought out by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, on the occasion.

The education minister’s adviser Mutchu Mithi, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and Education Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa also shared words of encouragement on the occasion, acknowledging the dedication of the teaching community and emphasizing the vital role of teachers in shaping the future of the state.

Sekhum Ronrang, principal, Changlang; Yayi Pada Mize, headmistress, East Siang; Dajong Ronrang, PGT, Changlang; Bhagwan Lal Singh, PGT, East Siang; Rajen Sonar, PGT, Lower Siang; Kumud Ch Deori, PGT, Namsai; Mithlesh Kumar Pandey, PGT, Namsai; Pradip Kumar Verma, PGT, Papum Pare; Nyingak Sunya, PGT, Tirap; Nabal Dobin, PGT, Upper Subansiri; Jamba Lobsang, PGT, West Kameng; Joje Naksang, PGT, West Kameng; Manu Degu, PGT, Lower Dibang Valley; Chaitali Bhattacharjee, TGT, Itanagar; Rakesh Kumar Thakur, TGT, East Siang; Anil Kumar, TGT, Keyi Panyor; H Nabakantha Singha, TGT, Lower Subansiri; Barun Kumar, TGT, Namsai; Rajendra Singh, TGT, Siang; Wang Thian Hakhun, TGT, Tirap; Kameshwar Dubey, TGT, West Siang; Tej Narain Prasad, TGT, West Siang; Hage Habung, TGT, Lower Dibang Valley; Shyamal Majumder, TGT (Music), Lohit; Sanjay Kumar, PET, Changlang; Mrinal Kanti Tah, PET, West Kameng; Kuber Yadava, TGT, Kra Daadi; Jai Chandra Kumar, TGT, Siang; Mudang Sumpi, PRT, ICR; Tanushree Majumder, PRT, Itanagar; Nangram Kapjik, PRT, Kurung Kumey; Bhaskar Sharma, PRT, Lohit; Saroj Singh, PRT, Pakke-Kesang; Mahrukh Dania Neba, PRT, Upper Subansiri; Vinod Kumar, PRT, Upper Subansiri; Moina Megu Lego, PRT, Lower Dibang Valley; Anand Mohan Mishra, PGT, VKV, Changlang; Rajib Konwar, Principal, VKV Anini, Dibang Valley; Ananjan Bose, TGT, VKV Oyan, East Siang; and Satyendra Yadav, PGT, VKV Seijosa, Pakke-Kessang received the State Award for Teachers. (Raj Bhavan)