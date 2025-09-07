— Kalyan Kumar Dutta
VKV Kharsang
Success shines bright, a peak so tall
Yet few can see what hides beneath all.
Behind the glow, the cheers, the light
Lies endless struggle through the night.
Hard work builds each stepping stone
Persistence keeps you moving alone.
Late nights whisper, “Stay awake”
Dreams demand what hearts must stake.
Rejections cut, yet teach to rise
Sacrifices mask in silent guise.
Discipline guards the wavering flame
Criticism carves a sharper name.
Doubts may storm like clouds that scare
Failures fall, but still we dare.
Risks are rivers we choose to cross,
Each loss a lesson, not just loss.
So when you see success so grand
Remember the iceberg beneath the sand.
For triumph blooms where trials press—
The unseen roots of true success.