— Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV Kharsang

Success shines bright, a peak so tall

Yet few can see what hides beneath all.

Behind the glow, the cheers, the light

Lies endless struggle through the night.

Hard work builds each stepping stone

Persistence keeps you moving alone.

Late nights whisper, “Stay awake”

Dreams demand what hearts must stake.

Rejections cut, yet teach to rise

Sacrifices mask in silent guise.

Discipline guards the wavering flame

Criticism carves a sharper name.

Doubts may storm like clouds that scare

Failures fall, but still we dare.

Risks are rivers we choose to cross,

Each loss a lesson, not just loss.

So when you see success so grand

Remember the iceberg beneath the sand.

For triumph blooms where trials press—

The unseen roots of true success.