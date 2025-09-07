PASIGHAT, 6 Sep: Joining the inaugural function of the central Solung festival celebration at Giidi Notko here in East Siang district on Saturday, Industries Minister Nyato Dukam lauded the Adi as a pioneering, progressive and knowledgeable community which has made immense contributions in the socio-cultural and economic growth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was organised by the Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee (CSFCC-2025), unveiling the four-day traditional cultural bonanza.

Dukam, along with APCC president Bosiram Siram, former AMBK president Raju Medok, MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Onit Panyang, and Likha Soni, CSFCC-25 general secretary Okiam Moyong Borang, and others, also released an Adi folklore booklet, retold by Enuk Libang, an assistant professor of JN College (JNC), Pasighat, and illustrated by Ligang August.

Dukam, an alumnus of JNC, said that the first college of the state has produced many luminaries and achievers in many fields from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, describing the college as a “mini-Arunachal,” with students from all over the state studying there.

The minister also sought support for achieving a developed Arunachal by 2047, and stressed on self-reliance in all sectors.

Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang sought support from all sections of society for successful celebration of the festival, and for preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage.

MLA Likha Soni lauded the spirit of unity in diversity at display with the participation of cultural troupes from various communities, and urged all stakeholders and citizens to make dedicated efforts to “pass on our traditions, cultures and languages to our children.”

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, SDPO AM Tamgadge, ADC (HQ) Pebika Lego, HoDs, senior citizens, cultural troupes, representatives from various communities, and a large gathering of community members witnessed the occasion.

Narration of the Solung mythology, traditional Solung Yok-Ya dance by the Gidang Angong Society, Ta:Pu dance by Sri Sri Vidya Mandir, Pasighat, and dance performances by the Shi-Yomi cultural troupe and the Tagin cultural troupe were the highlights of the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)