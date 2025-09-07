ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The Galo People’s Federation (GPF) has mourned the demise of Kobi Gara, affectionately known as Tabi Gara, who passed away aged 73 at a hospital in Assam’s Guwahati on 6 September after a prolonged illness.

He leaves behind his wife and seven sons.

Born in Tode village in Upper Subansiri district, Gara migrated to the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) in the early 1970s – a period marked by nascent development and growth. “He was among the pioneering figures who laid the foundation for the modern ICR we know today.

As a first-generation contractor from the Galo community, he worked tirelessly alongside other stalwarts to shape the region’s infrastructure and contribute to its prosperity,” the GPF stated in a condolence message.

“Late Gara’s legacy extends beyond his professional achievements. He was a senior citizen, a generous human being, and a social worker who earned the love and respect of people across all ages,” it said.

Expressing condolence to the bereaved family, the GPF prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.