PASIGHAT, 6 Sep: Inaugurating the district emporium here in East Siang district on Saturday, Textile and Handicrafts Minister Nyato Dukam said that the emporium should serve as a vital hub for marketing innovative products of SHGs, artisans and weavers, promoting the government’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative to strengthen the handloom sector.

The minister called for strengthened efforts to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and economic empowerment for rural artisans, skilled weavers, SHGs, and budding entrepreneurs. He said that SHG members are the true embodiment of ‘Shashakt Arunachal’.

Textile and Handicrafts Joint Director TC Kapa informed that the new emporium, executed by the Pasighat division of the WRD, is one of the projects taken up in a phased manner for upgrading and revamping district government emporiums at the initiative of the textile and handicrafts minister.

The emporium will also serve as a repository of the traditional weaving and handicrafts products of the district, Kapa added.

Cluster development efforts of the department in Mebo and Oyan, supporting women weavers through providing work sheds, solar-powered lighting units, skill development and exposure visits, and success stories were highlighted by cluster designer Angel Pada.

Yedin Borang, a beneficiary of the cluster development programme, also shared the benefits extended to women handloom weavers in uplifting their economy.

MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Onit Panyang, and Likha Soni, East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, ADTH Libang Perme, HoDS, SHG members, weavers and artisans attended the programme. (DIPRO)