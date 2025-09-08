BOMDILA, 7 Sep: The APLA@50 Outreach Connect programme was organized at the Government College here in West Kameng district, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University, on 4 September.

The programme was part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) and served as a significant platform for academic reflection and democratic dialogue.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Tseten Chombey Kee said that democracy must remain closely connected with youths, who embody the future of governance. He emphasized on women’s empowerment, youth participation, and social inclusion as indispensable pillars for strengthening democracy.

The MLA described the conclave as an enlightening learning experience for the younger generation. He said “Arunachal Pradesh is a ‘mini-India’, distinguished by its cultural diversity, unity, and steady economic progress.”

Prof Ashan Riddi from RGU presented an insightful overview of the political and administrative development of Arunachal.

Highlighted the complementarity of fundamental rights and duties, he urged students to recognise their civic duty in upholding democratic values, and to cherish the APLA as a symbol of the state’s democratic journey.

RGU’s Centre for Distance and Online Education faculty member Dr Saurav Mitra elaborated the objectives of the Outreach Connect programme. He said that the initiative seeks to connect students from various colleges across Arunachal, in order to broaden awareness about governance and constitutional values.

Bomdila Government College Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso highlighted the pivotal role of his college in advancing higher education in the region. He emphasized the importance of youth engagement in democratic processes and political leadership, stressing that institutions of higher learning must nurture informed, responsible citizens.

APLA Joint Secretary Khangshung Jugli also spoke.

APLA Section Officer Makhamang Mansai, West Kameng ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok, community leaders, among others, were also present.

More than 200 students of the college participated in the programme.

Over the past month, the Outreach Connect programme has engaged students, educators, and stakeholders in meaningful deliberations, extending the legacy of the Assembly into classrooms and communities. (Speaker’s PR Cell)