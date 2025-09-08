[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 7 Sep: A storybook for children, titled Ni:bo and Robo, authored by Enuk Libang, was released by Commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam at Gi:di Notko here in East Siang district on the occasion of the central Solung festival celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, author Libang, assistant professor of physics at JN College, Pasighat, stated that the book is a humble effort to preserve the rich mythology of the Adi community.

“To keep our stories alive, we must begin with our children, and the most effective way is through comics, illustrated storybooks, and animation,” he said.

The book is an illustrated adaptation of Ekop-Taktor A:bang, originally written by Tashiram Pertin.

The author expressed gratitude to the executive committee of the Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee 2025, led by its president Okiam Moyong Borang, for its support and funding.

With a strong academic and social service background, Libang has long been committed to preserving indigenous history, mythology, and folklores.

This is the author’s second book after Binnyat – A Timeless Adi Folktale of Courage and Compassion.