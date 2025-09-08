[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 7 Sep: Following a meeting with the MLAs of Kalaktang and Thrizino in Rupa near here in West Kameng district on Sunday, the All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has deferred its proposed 24-hour district bandh call.

The AWKDSU had announced the bandh from 5 am on 8 September in response to the indifference of 12 teachers who have been transferred to the district but have not yet reported for duty, and the education secretary’s failure to address the issue.

According to the union, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay and Thrizino MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow are in touch with the education minister and the commissioner regarding the matter.

They informed that the education commissioner held a virtual meeting with all the DDSEs on 3 September, during which a directive was issued, stating that all transferred teachers are to be released by the DDSEs concerned and these teachers must report to the DDSEs of their assigned jurisdictions within 15 days.

While urging the union to defer the bandh, the MLAs said that, if enforced, the bandh would severely impact not only basic daily activities, trade, and commerce but also affect hundreds of tourists travelling in and out of the district.

They also urged the teachers to join their assigned schools.

Agreeing with the MLAs’ assurances, AWKDSU president Khambo Sakrinsow and his team of executive members, however, stated that if the teachers fail to join their assigned schools, a 48-hour bandh call would be inevitable.