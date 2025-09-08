DAPORIJO, 7 Sep: Local MLA Taniya Soki, along with Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, PWD Daporijo Division EE Lardik Kare, and others visited various project sites in Daporijo township on Sunday.

The MLA inspected the progress of the colony CC pavement works, the 2G+ school building of Rijo Secondary School, and the mini-secretariat building.

Interacting with contractors and officials of the department concerned, Soki urged them to complete the works within the timeline while ensuring the quality of work.

Further, he inspected the old drainage system of the township and its outlet points.

DC Gambo informed that most of the colonies are now connected with CC pavements, and that traffic movement and cleanliness of the township areas have improved dramatically.

The old drainage system of the township is the major remaining challenge in terms of cleanliness and public hygiene. Once the drainage issue is resolved, Daporijo would become a model town, the DC said. (DIPRO)