[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 7 Sep: The endemic and endangered Bhutan glory butterflies have been given names in the Bugun language of West Kameng district, under The Bhutan Glory Project. This is the first time in the country that a butterfly has been named in a tribal language.

Unveiled by MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, the names chosen for the two species are Lacchan jiing-khonok for Ludlow’s Bhutan glory and Sharuwa jiing-khonok for the Bhutan glory. The names were given by Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR) chief adviser Indi Glow, in consultation with the local community.

The project, led by Sarika Baidya from Nature Mates – Nature Club Kolkata, took the initiative to name the Bhutan glory butterflies in the local language.

The team organised an event themed ‘Our voice, our glory’ to unveil the new name for the butterflies in Ramaling in Singchung subdivision, in collaboration with the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS) and the SBVCR, on Friday.

MLA Glow said, “Bhutan glory is our treasure. I will do my best for the cause, but we have to act together to protect the butterfly for the future.”

Glow highlighted the prospects of ecotourism with butterflies. “I myself was not much interested in butterflies before. But since last year, I have started to take notice of butterflies and have been surprised to see more than 100 species so far here. We are even having a good response from tourists from different countries, just to see the Bhutan glory. So, we have a good opportunity to grow butterfly tourism here at the Eaglenest,” he said.

P&D CF Millo Tasser, known for his effort in initiating conservation movements in the Eaglenest, highlighted the role of the communities in protecting the Bhutan glory butterflies. “It is commendable the way the local people, especially the members of the SBVCR, are working for the biodiversity conservation of the EWS. It is high time to acknowledge little things like these butterflies and be cautious with our actions to protect them,” Tasser said.

The Ludlow’s Bhutan glory is highly sensitive as their habitat is restricted to the EWS. They are also endangered butterfly species. Both Ludlow’s Bhutan glory and the Himalayan Bhutan glory are Schedule I species in India. The EWS is the only place in the world where both of these butterflies can be found.

The Bhutan Glory Project is an effort to document the lifecycle of the Bhutan glory and spread awareness on the butterflies.

EWS RFO Yachang Kani, who was instrumental in the entire arrangement, said, “To have something named in our own language makes us feel more connected to it. We hope this initiative will make the people of the Bugun community feel the butterflies as their own, connect both young and older generations to a common goal and inspire everybody to join us for the monitoring and conservation of Bhutan glories in Arunachal Pradesh.”