ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The legal adviser to the Siang Indigenous Farmer’s Forum (SIFF), Bhanu Tatak, was stopped from flying to Ireland on Sunday at the Delhi airport by immigration officials. Bhanu was on her way to Dublin, Ireland, to join a three-month short-course at the Dublin City University, starting on 9 September.

She was stopped at the airport by immigration officials, based on a lookout circular (LOC) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “I got my visa, but Arunachal police complained to the MHA, and I have been stopped at immigration and my travel cancelled. No notice has been given to me, nor have the immigration officer given any hold departure order,” alleged Tatak.

“The authorities didn’t give me any written order or official communication prior to detention and cancellation of my travel to Dublin University. Had they done that, at least I would have cooperated. As a legal adviser and lawyer, I would comply with the government. Let it be clear,” she said.

The state police requested the MHA to place Tatak on the LOC. “We requested MHA to place her on the LOC based on several police complaints against her. This has been done to ensure that the investigation is not affected,” said IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa.

Earlier, she was summoned by the crime branch police station’s special investigation team to appear on 30 August in a case related to an FIR filed lodged at the Boleng police station. According to reports, several cases have been filed against her in connection with a protest against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). Tatak is the legal adviser of the SIFF, which is opposing the proposed SUMP tooth and nail. She is a prominent face of the anti-dam movement in the Siang and Dibang regions.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) strongly condemned the arbitrary and vindictive action taken by immigration authorities in preventing Tatak from travelling abroad for studies.

“It is deeply disturbing that Tatak was stopped at the airport based on an LOC by state police, allegedly linked to her leadership role in protests against the proposed Siang dam project. This amounts to nothing less than misuse of government machinery to harass a young woman activist and to silence democratic voices of dissent,” said the APCC in a statement.

Furthermore, the Congress stated that the BJP government, both at the Centre and in Arunachal Pradesh, must explain why a law-abiding citizen and a promising young professional was denied the opportunity to pursue higher education abroad. “This incident reflects the government’s growing authoritarian mindset and its intolerance towards youths, women, activists, and all those who dare to question anti-people policies,” they added.

The APCC also alleged that denying Tatak the opportunity to pursue her studies in Ireland revealed the anti-tribal attitude of the BJP.

“This act is directly hurting and challenging the tribals of India. Instead of encouraging the aspirations of Arunachal’s tribal youths, the government is humiliating and punishing them for exercising their constitutional right to protest. If raising legitimate concerns about the environment and people’s welfare is treated as a crime, then democracy itself is under grave threat,” the Congress added.

The APCC has sought immediate clarification from the state government and the Home Department on the legal grounds for restraining Tatak. They also called for the withdrawal of restrictions imposed on her freedom of movement and a public apology from the government to Tatak for subjecting her to harassment and humiliation.

This incident is not an isolated one. Across the country, under the BJP regime, dissenters, students, journalists, and activists are being systematically targeted, the APCC added. “The Bhanu Tatak episode is a warning sign that Arunachal too is slipping into this dangerous pattern of authoritarianism,” said the Congress.

Meanwhile, criticising the government, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) claimed that no advance notice was served to Tatak, and she only came to know about the restriction on her travel at the airport.

“This is yet another fabricated case to silence those who oppose the government’s dubious schemes,” the APYC alleged in a statement.

It noted that the SUMP, being one of the largest hydroelectric ventures in the state, could have far-reaching consequences for the local population and environment, and should therefore be pursued only with the informed consent of affected communities.

Describing the action against Tatak as “arbitrary and condemnable,” the Youth Congress said, “We live in a democracy where individual rights must be respected. Mischievous attempts to silence dissents will not yield fruit.”

“We stand firmly with Tatak and urge the authorities to restore her rights at the earliest,” said APYC general secretary Tai David.