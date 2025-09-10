SEPPA, 9 Sep: The APLA@50 Outreach Connect programme, organised by Rajiv Gandhi University’s Centre for Distance and Online Education, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly(APLA), held a session at the Government Collegehere in East Kameng district on 6 September.

The event was attended by, among others, Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, and Neelam Taram Government College Yachuli Principal Dr Rejir Karlo.

In his welcome address, Government College Seppa Principal Robin Hissang acknowledged the APLA and RGU officials for bringing the initiative to the college and other institutions, thereby reinforcing the spirit of an inclusive, democratic celebration.

Dr Saurav Mitra outlined the objectives and significance of APLA@50 Outreach Connect, highlighting its role in fostering awareness about the Assembly’s journey and democratic values among students.

Dr Karlo explained the rights and duties enshrined in the Indian Constitution, drawing on practical examples from the state. He also highlighted the “glorification of clans and tribes” in Arunachal and stressed the need for creating a collective sense of civic responsibility among the youths.

MLA Tallang reflected on the contributions of past legislators, remembering leaders such as PK Thungon and other senior pioneers who paved the way for Arunachal’s democratic journey. He advised students that, irrespective of their chosen career paths, they must embrace responsibility for the future of Arunachal.

A lecture series and a debate competition organised as part of the programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of the students of the college.