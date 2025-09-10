ZIRO, 9 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that over 1,000 Seva Aapke Dwar (formerly Sarkar Aapke Dwar) camps have been organized since it was launched in 2017 across the state, providing essential services to over 15 lakh people.

“Arunachal Pradesh being a vast tribal state, many villagers were earlier unaware of various welfare schemes of the state and central governments. Hence, the initiative was started to ensure last-mile delivery of governance and services,” Khandu said after inaugurating a ‘mega’ Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp, organized as part of the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative, at Hari village in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

About 30 government departments participated, providing a wide range of services directly to the citizens.

The forest department organized a signature campaign, pledging not to kill or consume wild animals. The chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and their cabinet colleagues, local MLA Hage Appa, senior bureaucrats, the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner, PRI members and villagers participated in it.

The agriculture department distributed soil health cards and benefits under the PM-Kisan Yojana. Farmers also received tractors under the ANKY. Beneficiaries under DDUSY were handed over cheques, and the textile department distributed yarns to villagers.

At the jan suvidha counters, essential documents such as PRC, ST, and income certificates were issued to villagers.

The health department conducted free medical tests for TB, HIV and malaria, and distributed medicines.

The trade and commerce department distributed forms for trading licences, replaced old and torn licence books free of cost, and sensitised villagers to legal and illegal business activities. (DIPRO)