Editor,

I want to highlight the biasness in the APPSC’s decision-making with respect to rescheduling the date of the AESE mains.

After the high court’s Itanagar bench directed the commission on the 3rd of this month to allow the petitioners (civil and agriculture engineering) who could not qualify in the recruitment test due to repetition of 362 roll numbers to sit in the mains that was slated to be held on 6 and 7 September, the commission postponed the examination the very next day and rescheduled it on 28 and 29 September.

This move, without even before declaring the newly qualified list of candidates, shows insensitivity and step-motherly treatment of the commission towards the aggrieved candidates, as we have been reeling under uncertainty and mental agony for last one month and it has only aggravated the situation. Moreover, giving us just 20 odd days to prepare for such a vast mains new syllabus is like rubbing salt in our wound.

On the other hand, those who qualified in the earlier result have already had one month time for preparation and by the exam date they will have almost 2 months.

Is it fair in any way? Will not the one group, which has already qualified and is placed in a very advantageous position over the other group, be qualifying in terms of the time given for preparation? Can we call it fair competition when one group of candidates is already having an upper hand due to incompetence and biasness of the commission?

It’s the obligation of the commission to ensure a level playing field for all in any competitive exam. But the opposite is happening here. One group is being given sufficient time for preparation, and we will hardly have any time – that too for no fault of ours. This situation would not have arisen had the commission set side its egoistic attitude and addressed the gross anomalies highlighted by the candidates at the beginning itself.

In this context, I appeal to the APPSC to not create another controversy and provide at least standard minimum preparation time period of 1.5 months for those aggrieved candidates who will be qualifying in the second results by rescheduling the mains exam from September-end to mid-October or last, so as to make the competition fair and equal for all. Otherwise the competition will have no meaning and the newly qualified ones will be out of the race even before it starts.

This whole mess has been created only because of the commission’s utter failure in conducting the examination as per its own SOP and advertisement. And the aggrieved candidates have every right to be compensated fairly. We are not asking any favour but just our fundamental right of equality.

Anonymous