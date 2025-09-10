Editor,

I wish to highlight the confusion and distress faced by the aspirants of the Arunachal Engineering Service Examination 2025 due to the continued incompetence and lack of clarity from the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The mains examination, earlier scheduled for 6 September, has been postponed to 28-29 September. However, the matter is still pending in the court, and as per the commission’s latest press release, a review petition is being filed to include other non-included aspirants. This raises the possibility that the prelims results may be revised and additional candidates allowed for the mains. If that happens, the newly included aspirants will naturally require more preparation time, as one week is far from sufficient.

This uncertainty has put aspirants in a very difficult situation. Many working candidates have already taken or exhausted their leave from their departments, only to be left waiting without clarity. Instead of managing the process responsibly, the commission’s repeated postponements, vague press releases, and last-minute decisions have discouraged aspirants and caused immense mental stress.

It is high time the commission took accountability. Therefore, I strongly urge the commission to expedite the re-declaration of results (if required) at the earliest; announce a final, non-negotiable date for the mains examination; issue a clear notification confirming that 28-29 September are the final dates; and notify the aspirants well in advance, not 1-2 days before the exam, if postponement become unavoidable.

This examination is not just a schedule; it represents the careers and aspirations of hundreds of young professionals. The commission’s indecision and negligence amount to nothing less than mental harassment. Immediate corrective action is necessary to restore faith in the system.

An aged working aspirant