KATHMANDU, 9 Sep: India on Tuesday issued emergency contact numbers for its nationals in Nepal, asking them to contact in case of any emergency or need for assistance.

Nepal plunged into chaos as prime minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests. The protesters attacked the private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalised the Parliament.

“All Indian nationals in Nepal are hereby requested to note the following telephone numbers from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance: 1. +977 – 980 860 2881, 2. +977 – 981 032 6134,” the Embassy of India in Nepal said in a post on X.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian nationals to defer travel to Nepal in view of the prevailing situation.

“Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution,” it said.

It also advised Indian nationals to follow local safety advisories from the Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Air India on Tuesday cancelled four flights between Delhi and Kathmandu. Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu.

IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday as the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has been temporarily closed. (PTI)