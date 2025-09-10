RONO HILLS, 9 Sep: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has earned a significant mention on the global scientific stage with the publication of a groundbreaking research study report titled ‘Quantum transport protected by acceleration from nonadiabaticity and dissipation’ in Nature Communications, one of the world’s most prestigious journals, co-authored by RGU Physics Department Assistant Professor Dr Arnab Chakrabarti.

The study introduces a novel method for transporting unstable quantum particles with remarkable precision, even in noisy and unstable environments, overcoming one of the biggest challenges in practical quantum technology. The method ensures high-fidelity particle transfer.

Explaining the concept with an intuitive analogy, the study compares the breakthrough to carrying a glass of water safely through a chaotic crowd without spilling it made possible by rapidly accelerating the trap holding the quantum particle. This technique opens new pathways for quantum computing and communication by ensuring robust, high-fidelity particle transfer.

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak stated: “This work not only advances the frontiers of quantum science but also places RGU firmly on the international map of cutting-edge research. It strongly resonates with India’s National Quantum Mission.”

Registrar Dr NT Rikam added that “the success of this study demonstrates the university’s growing role in high-impact global research and innovation. It reflects the potential of our scholars to meaningfully contribute to India’s scientific and technological ambitions.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin said that such achievements reflect the collaborative spirit and academic excellence of RGU. “It is inspiring to see young faculty members of the university contribute to research of such global relevance, proving that with dedication and vision, the researchers of the university in this part of the country can stand tall on the world stage,” he said.

He further informed that the publication is the outcome of an international collaboration featuring Dr Chakrabarti of RGU alongside leading researchers from across the globe. “This landmark work not only elevates RGU’s research profile but also strengthens India’s presence in the rapidly advancing domain of quantum technology,” he said.