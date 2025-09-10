ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Researchers have discovered a new orchid species, Hemipilia basifoliata (Orchidaceae), in the remote Myodia region of Lower Dibang Valley district, officials said.

The discovery has been formally documented and published in an international science journal, they said.

The new orchid species, documented in June last year at an altitude of 2,400 metre, belongs to the genus Hemipilia and is known for its small yet striking floral features, they added.

Led by Krishna Chowlu from the Arunachal Pradesh regional centre of the Botanical Survey of India, the research team included Jambey Tsering of the Orchid Research Centre under the state Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, and co-authors Abbareddy Nageswarao Rao, K Ahmed Kabeer, and Ajit Ray.

According to the study, H basifoliata belongs to the genus Hemipilia and bears a close resemblance to Hemipilia puberula, a species endemic to the east Himalayas.

However, the newly recorded orchid is distinct in its higher number of flowers, floral structures, and glabrous sepals.

Detailed morphological descriptions and photographs of plant habit and dissected floral parts have been provided by the researchers.

Significantly, only a handful of flowering individuals were observed in the wild, pointing to the species’ extremely limited presence in India.

Experts have underlined the importance of urgent conservation measures to protect the fragile habitats of the Eastern Himalayas, which remain vulnerable to ecological pressures.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the team of scientists.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Krishna Chowlu and his team on the remarkable discovery of a new orchid species, Hemipilia basifoliata from Myodia, Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh!” Khandu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Such achievements not only bring pride to Arunachal Pradesh but also reinforce our responsibility to protect and conserve our natural heritage,” he said.

The Eastern Himalayas, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, have long been known as a hotspot of orchids, housing more than 600 documented species.(PTI)