Editor,

Every year, various departments hand over vacancies in their departments to the APPSC for advertisement and recruitment. But the tourism department very rarely hands over vacancies to the APPSC, and in most of the districts this department is without a regular district tourism officer (DTO). These posts are being held by other officers as additional charge.

When in most of districts there is no regular DTO, why is the department of tourism is not worried? Why are other officers running such an important department in the districts? How can the tourism department remain silent on the shortage of human resource? Why is the tourism department not raising this issue with the competent authority and creating vacancies? Does it mean that a very important department like tourism, which generates revenue and builds a good image of the state, has no interest in it?

Every state government department has adequate human resource and is running smoothly in the districts, but the tourism department in the districts is at the mercy of other officers.

Therefore, the director and the secretary of the tourism department are requested to kindly pay attention to this and create and hand over the vacant posts to the APPSC. We unemployed degree/diploma holders in tourism are in depression due to non-advertisement of vacancies in the tourism department.

Max Gamin,

Polo Colony, Naharlagun