The recent advertisement of the APPSC PGT examination with only 111 posts has come as a huge disappointment. For thousands of unemployed youths who have been preparing and waiting for this exam, the number of vacancies is shockingly low.

The last PGT examination in our state was conducted back in 2018. After that, the 2022 notification was cancelled midway for the infamous reasons known to all of us, and now, after almost 7 long years, the exam is finally being held again. Naturally, the aspirants expected that the government would come up with a good number of posts this time, but instead we see single digit vacancies subject-wise. This raises a serious question: when our schools are clearly in need of teachers, why is the government not creating permanent posts?

One of the main reasons, in my opinion, is the growing trend of guest faculty members in Arunachal Pradesh. Today, in almost every corner of the state, we see guest teachers engaged in schools. There are hundreds of them – more than 700 at the school level alone. Their contribution cannot be denied, as many of them are working in the most remote villages where basic connectivity and facilities are missing. They take classes across levels – some appointed as PGTs are even teaching primary sections. Apart from teaching, they look after extracurricular activities, handle paperwork, and keep schools running. Some are married, with kids and responsibilities. They are doing everything for a meagre salary of 25,000 – that too irregularly paid. Their condition is completely empathized with.

But at the same time, this system has created a problem for the future of thousands of qualified unemployed youths, because the government might find it convenient to continue engaging guest teachers at lower costs than create regular sanctioned posts. The recent viral video regarding the demand from guest teachers for job security and regularisation further strengthens this cycle. While many of them are backing up that they are actually demanding for job security and continuation, it is still the same.

We may empathize with their situation, but the hard truth is that as long as this parallel system continues, permanent vacancies through the APPSC will never rise. Their continuation means no vacancies. Those of us preparing day and night for fair recruitment through exams are left disheartened. If the culture of guest faculty members prevails, I fear the upcoming TGT exams will also see lesser number of vacancies than previously advertised. Because these guest faculty members are filling up the gaps with lesser financial burden to the government.

Furthermore, everyone knows how these walk-in interviews are conducted. Many of them might have gotten via merit. But almost 70-80% of them are via political backing with many not qualifying as basic as APTET/CTET. This raises a question mark on the quality of those educators as well. Only having the degrees of teaching and political backing doesn’t make one an efficient teacher. If it does, they are most welcome to come to the field to compete with merit.

This culture of guest faculty members is not limited to schools alone. In our colleges too, the same story is seen. Hundreds of guest lecturers are working across government colleges in Arunachal. In fact, the last time the state conducted recruitment of assistant professors was also in 2018. Since then, no new regular posts have been created. Entire departments are being run by guest lecturers. Their efforts are commendable, but the system as a whole is unfair – both to them and to the aspiring candidates who want to enter the service through open competition.

Therefore, I strongly feel that this culture of guest faculty members – whether in schools or colleges – should gradually be brought to an end. The government must recognise that the presence of hundreds of guest teachers clearly indicates the requirement for regular posts. Instead of continuing with temporary arrangements, it should focus on fair and merit-based recruitment through the APPSC at both the school and college levels.

At the same time, I also appeal to the guest teachers to support the idea of open competition. By joining through regular exams, they would not only gain true job security but also dignity that comes from merit. Only then can the education sector of Arunachal grow stronger and more just, both for the teachers and for the students whose future depends on them.

Kaling,

Model Village,

Naharlagun