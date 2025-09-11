ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu presented offer letters to the successful candidates of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE), 2024 at a centralised function held here on Wednesday.

A total of 140 candidates have been recommended by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for various key administrative and civil service posts.

The selected candidates include 50 circle officers, six deputy superintendents of police, 47 assistant section officers, and several other key posts such as child development project officer, DIPRO, labour officer, and assistant protocol officer.

The Chief Minister congratulated the newly selected officers, describing the achievement as a proud milestone not only for the candidates and their families but also for the state. He reminded the officers of their responsibility as permanent pillars of governance, emphasising that while governments and politicians may change, officers remain constant in carrying forward government schemes and policies to the last citizen in the queue.

Khandu highlighted that many of the officers are sons and daughters of the soil, which places on them a greater responsibility to serve their own people, preserve the state’s unique traditions, and ensure inclusive growth across Arunachal Pradesh.

Expressing happiness over the fact that out of the 140 new recruits, 68 were girls, the Chief Minister hailed the ‘girl-power’ of the state.

“Our girls are giving a tough competition to our boys in every field, which is a welcome trend. I congratulate the parents for keeping faith on them and supporting them through their journey,” he said.

This year the government made special arrangements for the recruits such as the mandatory medical tests were conducted at TRIHMS on 8 and 9 September, with provision on 11 September for those unable to attend earlier, document verification and acceptance of appointment letters conducted along with the felicitation ceremony.

Khandu informed the new recruits that a comprehensive combined training programme will begin in the first week of October at the Administrative Training Institute in Naharlagun, followed by attachments in the civil secretariat, districts, and exposure visits to premier institutes, such as LBSNAA Mussoorie, National Police Academy Hyderabad, ATI Guwahati, and ISTM New Delhi.

“Keep these key guiding principles always on mind – integrity, innovation, dedication, compassion and team work in your career and you will serve the people well,” he said.

Assuring them of the government’s full support in their journey, he added, “Your service is not just a career it is a commitment to the destiny of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The prelims were held on 15 December, 2024, with 22,731 candidates registered and over 17,000 appearing in each session. A total of 1,658 aspirants cleared the preliminary examination, results of which were declared on 25 December, 2024. The mains examination was conducted on 6, 7, 9, and 10 April this year, while the final results were declared on 8 August, recommending 140 candidates for appointment. (CM’s PR Cell)