Editor,

The Nepalese Gen Z revolution is a powerful testament to the strength of youths and a bold challenge to the corruption deeply rooted in government. What is unfolding today is not simply a protest but the awakening of an entire generation that refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice.

For years, Gen Z has been dismissed as lazy, robotic, and uncreative. Yet, this movement has shattered such misconceptions. It has shown that today’s youths are dynamic, courageous, and globally connected through technology. Far from being passive observers, they are emerging as leaders – united by a shared vision of fairness, accountability, and progress.

When governments repeatedly betray public trust, indulge in corruption, and fail to provide opportunities for employment or growth, revolution becomes inevitable. The young people of Nepal, fuelled by frustration but guided by hope, have risen to demand change. They have reminded the ruling elite that governance is not a privilege to be exploited, but a responsibility to be honored.

This is more than an outcry against politicians – it is the birth of a new era. The days when leaders could manipulate the masses with hollow promises are over. Accountability has become the new currency of leadership, and the youths have made it clear that integrity must triumph over greed.

The Nepalese Gen Z revolution is not a fleeting moment; it is a movement that will shape the nation’s future. It signals a transformation in the relationship between leaders and citizens – a call for governance rooted in transparency, justice, and inclusion.

The time has come for a new approach: one where the voices of the young are not silenced but celebrated, where corruption is not tolerated but defeated, and where the power of unity redefines democracy itself.

Opang K Padung