PASIGHAT, 11 Sep: East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, along with DMO Dr Yagling Perme, and members of the District Monitoring Committee, inspected drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres here on Thursday to take stock of the facilities, services and amenities, and rehabilitation measures in place for the recovering inmates.

Counselling support, recreation facilities, nutrition, cleanliness, hygiene, safety, security, human resource and more such parameters as per the latest SOP were also reviewed during the inspection.

During the visit to the government-run Sudhaar Ghar, the DC was briefed by MO Dr Oson Borang that currently they are functioning with 10-beddedcapacity with 24 staff strength, including a counsellor, a psychologist, and a yoga therapist.

During interactions with the recovering inmates, the DC advised them to be changemakers and champions in the society in the fight against drug abuse and create a better future by skilling and taking up higher studies and vocational courses, for which the district administration would provide support through the Skill Development Department and other government departments.

The DC was accompanied by DMO Dr Yagling Perme, ICDS DD Mailong Taku, Inspector DYomcha, representatives from the Education Department, among others. (DIPRO)