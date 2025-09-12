BOLENG, 11 Sep: A high-level meeting was held here on Thursday to finalize the establishment of a Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) in Siang district.

The meeting was chaired by the Siang deputy commissioner, in the presence of officials of the district administration, PRI members, and ArSRLM representatives, besides the lead district manager of the SBI.

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s (ArSRLM) rural skills division chief operating officerbriefed the gathering on the role of the RSETIs in skilling rural youths to set up micro enterprises for self-employment through credit linkages from the sponsor banks operating the RSETIs.

He emphasised the need for setting up RSETIs in every district of Arunachal Pradesh, with funding support from the union Rural Development Ministryand the State Level Bankers’ Committee, headed by the chief secretary.

He said that the RSETI should function as a centre of excellence for rural skilling in the state.

The DC in his address assured to provide a plot in the district for the establishment of the bank-sponsored RSETI.

He emphasised that skill development is very important for the development of a skilled workforce in the state, and assured the ArSRLM that a vacant government building or a private rented building would be provided to it to begin RSETI operations.

RSETIs provide training to rural youths for self-employment through credit linkages in 64 courses, which are demand-driven and need-based.