Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Sep: The TRIHMS Faculty Association (TFA), the Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh Branch (IMA-AP), the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA), and the Trained Nurses’ Association of India – Arunachal Pradesh Branch (TNAI-AP) have collectively decided to suspend all government and private hospital operations, starting at 8 am on 12 September for 48 hours, following an assault on two doctors on duty in the indoor ward of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on 11 September.

The organisations have announced the 48-hour shutdown of hospital services across the state in protest against the brutal attack on medical personnel, and to press their demand for immediate action to address the issue.

While all non-emergency medical services will be halted, emergency services will remain operational during the protest period.

The medical associations have submitted a memorandum to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, urging swift action on long-pending issues to ensure a safe and conducive working environment for healthcare professionals. The associations have said that further actions will be taken based on the government’s response to the demands set forth.

Two doctors – Dr Arvind Pusha and Dr Tam Tariang – who were attending their duties on the third floor of the hospital (ENT ward), were attacked by an individual who entered into the ward and launched a brutal attack on them, using an iron rod.

The incident took place at 10:50 am on Thursday. TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Dukhum Raina has registered an FIR at the Naharlagun police station regarding the attack by the assailant.

Later, the Naharlagun police arrested one Nabam Mangha (28) from the TRIHMS premises, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega informed.

The FIR lodged by the TRIHMS CMS said, “According to the on-duty nurses who witnessed the incident, the assailant struck Dr Arvind Pusha from behind, with approximately 15 blows, using the iron rod, followed by multiple punches and kicks. The attacker then targeted his stomach and head with the same weapon. Dr Tam Tariang sustained grievous injuries with a sharp weapon while attempting to intervene and stop the assault.”

The FIR also read, “This incident is not only a severe breach of law and order but also poses a grave threat to healthcare professionals carrying out their duties in good faith. Violence within hospital premises is utterly unacceptable and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness.”

The FIR demanded strict legal action against the perpetrator under the relevant sections of the law.

ADP seeks health min’s resignation

Expressing shock over the recent incidents of alleged medical negligence and attack on doctors at the TRIHMS, the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) demanded the resignation of the health minister.

Strongly condemning the incidents at the state’s lone medical institute, ADP president Tami Pangu demanded suspension of the TRIMHS director and chief medical officer, Naharlagun general hospital. The party also demanded constitution of a high-level expert committee to investigate recent medical negligence cases at the TRIMHS.

It further demanded formation of a committee to inquire about medicine procurement and supply chains at the TRIMHS and other government hospitals of the state.

“Who is accountable for the rising medical negligence in our state’s medical establishments? Is there a regulatory body to oversee and regulate the state’s medical system?” the party asked the government.

It sought to know how an individual entered the TRIHMS with a weapon, and demanded to know who was responsible for the security breach.

The ADP said that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the safety of the patients and the medical staff, and that the government should implement protective measures to prevent loss of life due to medical negligence.

“The current situation starkly reveals the government’s shortcomings in vision, responsibility, knowledge, and capability,” the party said, and added that the people of the state are witness to a pattern of false promises, unrealistic commitments, divisive policies, and rampant corruption.

“When citizens voice their concerns against these injustices, the government tends to engage in negotiations without implementing meaningful actions or rectifications. This approach of appeasement without corrective measures has characterized the state government’s approach for over a decade. The people are exhausted with these empty promises and demand that the government takes concrete and necessary actions to address the situation,” the ADP said in a release.

ANYA demands removal of TRIHMS director

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, seeking removal of TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, alleging that he is “illegally” holding the post since 2021.

“Dr Moji Jini, who officially retired from government service on 31 August, 2021 after serving as the TRIHMS director, has continued to occupy the said post through successive extensions.

“This continuation is in direct violation of the government’s own policy as notified in Office Memorandum No AR-68/2010/3365, dated 08.08.2015, issued in pursuance of the Cabinet decision of 02.07.2015,” the ANYA said.

It said that failure to take immediate corrective action in this regard would force the ANYA to resort to a statewide democratic movement against the state government.

APCC condemns attack

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly condemned the attack on the doctors.

“Violence against the medical fraternity is not only an assault on individuals but also a grave attack on the health rights of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the APCC stated in a release.

It said that the incident exposed the abject failure of the BJP-led state government in ensuring safety and security in hospitals.

The APCC sought permanent security deployment at the TRIHMS and firm assurance of protection for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers in the line of duty.

“If the health and education sectors are not protected and supported by the government, civil society, and all stakeholders, the dream of a developed Arunachal will remain out of reach,” it said.

“The safety of our doctors and nurses is the first and foremost duty of the government and society alike,” the APCC said, and added that the Congress party stands in full solidarity with the doctors and the medical community.

“We appeal to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to show respect and cooperation towards our doctors, instead of resorting to violence,” it added.

The Congress also urged all doctors and nurses not to lose courage or work under fear. It further urged the hospital management to take steps to ensure smooth resumption of medical services at the earliest.