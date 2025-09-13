KOLORIANG, 12 Sep: A delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC), led by its Chairperson Bamang Tago, along with Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Taba Jim, visited the sub-district jail here in Kurung Kumey district on Friday to assess the living conditions and welfare initiatives for the inmates.

During its visit, the delegation perused records and interacted with both officials and inmates to evaluate their conditions and the fulfillment of the rights guaranteed under various statutes.

Jail Superintendent David Koyu provided a comprehensive overview of the prison’s condition, and outlined the welfare measures implemented under the guidance and support of the deputy commissioner. He highlighted efforts aimed at rehabilitation, inmate welfare, and maintaining an environment that promotes dignity and health.

The inspection also featured a presentation on initiatives such as the e-prison system, which facilitates digital management of records, and inmate craft activities, designed to impart skills and encourage self-reliance. Additionally, the superintendent informed the delegation about the regular conducting of yoga sessions to improve physical and mental wellbeing, as well as the provision of psychological counselling services to support inmates’ emotional health and aid in their rehabilitation.

A thorough tour of the prison cells was conducted, giving the visiting team firsthand experience of the facility.

The chairpersons commended the prison administration’s commitment to reform, particularly appreciating the clean and well-maintained environment, improved healthcare services, the inclusion of counselling and wellness activities, and strict adherence to hygienic practices within the cells. (DIPR)