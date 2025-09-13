MIAO, 12 Sep: Once again proving their commitment to the welfare of the people, the medical team of the 11 Assam Rifles (AR) stationed here extended timely and lifesaving humanitarian service to a local youth.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Yophanay Yobin of Miao was rushed to the 11 AR unit after he met with a road accident near MS 17 and sustained a serious lacerated wound below his right knee. With his condition deteriorating due to profuse bleeding, the victim required immediate medical attention.

Without losing time, a medical team led by Senior Medical Officer Dr Anandhu G Krishnan swung into action. Yobin’s bleeding was brought under control, and he was administered IV fluids, analgesics, and antibiotics. Once stabilized, doctors carefully sutured the wound with 18 stitches, preventing further complications.

Beyond physical treatment, the team also ensured Yobin’s psychological wellbeing by counseling and reassuring him to avoid panic.

The humanitarian intervention once again highlighted the pivotal role of the AR under the Spear Corps in remote and underserved areas of Arunachal Pradesh. The locals expressed gratitude to the medical team for their prompt action and professionalism.