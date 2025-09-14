ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: The junior boys’ (U-17) team from the Government Higher Secondary School, Bebo Colony in Seppa, East Kameng district, left here on Saturday for New Delhi to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, 2025.

The 9-day tournament is scheduled to begin on 16 September.

The team was flagged off by Assistant Director of Secondary Education (Sports) Takam Pate and sports coordinator of secondary education Suresh Raja.

The team comprises Mabo Toma, Sankoli Sono, Tai Dada, Kamnu Mangam, Akia Doka,

Gain Khora, Bhai Lochung, Juna Degio, Sunday Tungi, Niya (Pangia) Dolo, Shankar Tamang, Maku Taba, Dadang Bacha, Peter Gyadi, Loma Yangfo, and Bebe Lingfa.