ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Mayor Tamme Phassang, accompanied by corporators and officials of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday reviewed the ongoing mural painting work at the underpass here.

The mural, being created by

local artists as part of the Vocal for Local initiative, aims to beautify the city while promoting awareness on cleanliness, environmental protection, and peaceful living.

Phassang commended the efforts, stating, “It is my distinct honour to witness the progress of this captivating mural, which will not only enhance the beauty of our city but also encourage citizens to maintain cleanliness and support a green and peaceful environment. This initiative reflects the creativity and talent of our community, making urban spaces more vibrant and engaging for residents and visitors alike.”

The mural is part of the IMC’s broader efforts to support local artists and foster community involvement in keeping the city clean and aesthetically appealing. The project is expected to serve as a visual reminder of collective responsibility towards a healthier and more sustainable urban environment, he added.