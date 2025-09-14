TEZU, 13 Sep: Acknowledging Lohit district’s relatively low performance under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, MLA Dr Mohesh Chai assured that he would make every effort to adopt more TB patients in the future, so that the district can emerge among the top-performing districts in the state.

The MLA was addressing the gathering at a special programme under the Nikshay Mitra initiative, as part of the

Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at the zonal general hospital (ZGH) here on Friday.

He urged the district medical administration to step up awareness and outreach programmes, noting that “many officers, community leaders, and entrepreneurs, despite their philanthropic work, remain unaware of the scheme.”

“Once awareness spreads, many well-wishers from the community will come forward to adopt TB patients, thereby strengthening our collective effort towards a TB-free India,” he said.

Calling for greater community participation, the MLA appealed to doctors to adopt TB patients, stressing that shared responsibility would reduce the burden on a few individuals.

“If there is even one TB patient, we cannot call ourselves a TB mukt country,” said Dr Chai, who adopted TB patients of the Tezu-Sunpura constituency to provide them with nutritional support.

Dr Chai also condemned the recent assault on doctors at the TRIHMS, expressing solidarity with the medical fraternity and urging constructive dialogue between the medical administration and public leaders to avoid such incidents.

He appealed to the media and social media influencers to present a balanced narrative, highlighting both challenges and the dedicated service of health professionals.

Citing an example, he lauded Dr Token Ete of tge West Siang district hospital in Aalo, who recently performed nine major surgeries in a single day, including eight Caesarean sections and one tumour removal surgery.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo commended Dr Chai for adopting all 23 TB patients in his constituency, providing them with monthly nutritious food baskets and treatment support.

He directed the medical administration to keep him informed of any new TB cases, so that he could personally contribute as a Ni-kshay Mitra.

“Less stress will reduce the impact of illness,” the DC advised patients, encouraging them to focus on timely nutrition and recovery.

Lohit SP Thutan Jamba also pledged full support, assuring that help would not be restricted to TB patients alone but extended to anyone in need of medical assistance, reflecting a spirit of compassionate community care. (DIPRO)