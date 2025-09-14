LIKABALI, 13 Sep: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap on Saturday conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing Akajan-Likabali-Bame road work from Chainage 12 to 35.

The deputy commissioner directed the executing agencies to immediately clear all drains, fill up potholes, and remove construction debris.

“The road must remain open for public use 24/7,” he said, and stressed the importance of on-time and quality execution of works.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by the Lower Siang SP, the AMDO, the DDMO, the DPO, NHIDCLDGM members, officials of the constructing agency, the president and general secretary of the Galo Youth Organisation, the president of the Galo Welfare Society, and its members. (DIPRO)