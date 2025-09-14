NIRJULI, 13 Sep: The NSS volunteers, faculty members and staff of the NERIST, with support from the Nirjuli Market Welfare Committee and IMC Corporator Tarh Nachung, on Saturday conducted a cleanliness drive under Swacchta Pakhwada 2025 to clean the stretch between Bage Tinali and New Karsingsa bridge and make the area a plastic-free zone.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, Dean (Academic) Prof S Gao, Dean (Student Affairs) Prof PR Gajurel, Mechanical Engineering HoD Prof S Samanta, HMC Chairman Prof Radak Blange, Corporator Tarh Nachung, Nirjuli Market Welfare Committee president Tarh Tame and more than 400 students, faculty members and staff members took part in the cleanliness drive.

The drive culminated in the NERIST campus with the volunteers cleaning the hostels and departments.