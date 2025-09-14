ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps has successfully carried out a high-intensity exercise, ‘Dibang Shakti’, in Dibang Valley district, underscoring its preparedness to tackle unconventional threats along India’s eastern borders, an official statement said.

The exercise, conducted in dense jungles and steep mountains under harsh weather conditions, was aimed at testing asymmetric warfare capabilities and rapid-response readiness in extreme environments, Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

During the operation, troops demonstrated advanced combat skills across multiple tactical domains, including jungle warfare, survival techniques, and combat free fall operations.

The exercise demanded immense physical endurance, tactical brilliance, and mental resilience as soldiers manoeuvred through uncharted terrain under simulated battlefield conditions, the spokesperson said.

‘Dibang Shakti’ highlighted the Army’s focus on holistic combat preparedness through seamless inter-arm coordination and the use of cutting-edge technologies. The drill reinforced the ability of Indian troops to respond swiftly to evolving threats in high-altitude and jungle warfare scenarios.

The successful completion of the exercise not only strengthened the morale and patriotic spirit of the soldiers but also reaffirmed the Army’s motto of remaining ever-prepared. It reflected the sustained emphasis on innovation, adaptability, and operational excellence to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, Rawat said.

By validating its readiness through such rigorous field exercises, the Indian Army continues to inspire confidence among citizens and stands firm in its commitment to securing India’s frontiers, he added. (PTI)