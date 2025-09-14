ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: The 3-match one day series between Donyi Polo Cricket Academy (DPCA) and Arunachal Institute of Cricket (AIOC) came to a thrilling conclusion with DPCA clinching the series 2-1.

Both teams showcased their skills, determination, and fighting spirit, making it a nail-biting contest from start to finish.

In the decisive third match, played at the AIOC ground here, DPCA won the toss and opted to bat first. Their innings was anchored by a brilliant knock from Amarjeet Sharma, who scored a steady 56 runs off 68 balls. His innings was well supported by a quick fire 21 runs from Chege Chubing and 16 runs from Jitender Singh. Despite regular fall of wickets, DPCA managed to post a competitive total of 144 runs in 39.2 overs. For AIOC, Ankit Kumar Singh was the pick of the bowlers with a fine spell of 4 wickets, while Lalit Deva and Daksh Sharma chipped in with two wickets each.

Chasing 145 for victory, AIOC faltered early under disciplined bowling from DPCA. Prashant Yadav’s fiery spell of 4 wickets made him man of the match, supported by Ankit Kumar Singh with another 4 wickets and Jitender Singh’s crucial 3 wickets, dismantling the AIOC batting line-up. Except for a fighting 13 runs from Lalit Deva and 10 from Ato Ribo, no other batsman could settle at the crease. AIOC were bowled out for just 64 runs in 18 overs, handing DPCA a commanding 80-run victory and with it, the series win.

Amarjit Sharma got the highest run scorer award by scoring 200 runs in 3 innings; Ankit Kumar Singh got the highest wicket taker award by talking 9 wickets; and the man of the series award was received by Amarjit Sharma for his brilliant all-round performance.

This series was a showcase of young talent and competitive spirit. While DPCA emerged champions, AIOC also earned admiration for their courage and fighting attitude throughout the matches. The close contests in the earlier games kept the series alive till the very end, highlighting how evenly matched the two sides were.

At the presentation, the Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) president Suraj Tayam shared words of encouragement with all the players. He congratulated the DPCA team for their victory and equally praised the AIOC players for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the game. His message reminded everyone that cricket is not only about winning or losing but also about learning, growing, and enjoying the spirit of the sport.

Tayam also announced the date of the final of Arunachal Test Championship which will be held from 19 to 21 September as a three-day match between ICC and AIOC.