IMPHAL, 13 Sep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said a strong bridge of “trust” must be built between the people of the hills and the valley in Manipur.

Addressing a public meeting in Imphal’s Kangla Fort during his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023, Modi said his government is committed to “healing wounds, restoring confidence, and ensuring no family is left behind.”

“Manipur is the ‘ratna’ adorning the crown of ‘mother India’. Any form of violence here is condemnable. It is not only unfortunate but also a grave injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Together, we must take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development,” he said.

While the people of the Meitei community live in the Imphal valley, the Kukis reside in the adjoining hills.

The PM stressed that peace in the state is non-negotiable and could only be achieved through dialogue and unity.

“Manipur has immense potential, but violence weakens our social fabric. Only peace and harmony can restore the state’s rightful place as India’s eastern crown jewel,” he said.

Modi said the Centre had approved the construction of 7,000 new houses for those affected by the conflict, alongside a special package of about Rs 3,000 crore.

“Restoring normalcy in the lives of those who endured the heat of violence is our top priority,” he said.

From the function, the PM inaugurated 17 development projects worth Rs 1,200 crore.

Modi said Manipur’s growth trajectory was transformed under his government.

“Before 2014, Manipur’s growth rate was less than 1 percent. Today, the state is advancing much faster. The 21st century belongs to the east, to the Northeast, and that is why the Centre has continuously prioritised Manipur’s development,” he said.

Modi recalled that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had described Manipur as the gateway to India’s independence.

“This soil witnessed the INA unfurling the tricolour for the first time, and has given many martyrs to the nation. Our government is moving forward inspired by their sacrifice,” he said.

The prime minister said women’s empowerment is one of the state’s strongest traditions, citing the famous all-women market Ima Keithel as a “shining example.”

“Mothers and sisters here have always been at the forefront of the economy. I consider women’s power the driving force of India’s development and self-reliance, and Manipur embodies this spirit,” he said.

Lauding the role of soldiers from the state in national security, Modi said, “In India’s successful Operation Sindoor, the valiant sons of Manipur played a key role.”

He said the government is working to make people’s lives easier by reducing GST on essential items and services, which would lower the prices of cement, food and hotel stays, and boost local businesses such as taxi services, dhabas and guest houses.

The PM’s visit comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not visiting the violence-ravaged state, even as 260 people died and thousands were rendered homeless.

Attempting to blunt the attack, Modi emphasised that his government is firmly with the people of the state.

“Manipur has a rich heritage going back thousands of years, with deep cultural roots. We are working to ensure its peace and stability and strengthen its image as a land of development and progress,” he said. (PTI)