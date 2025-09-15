DAMRO, 14 Sep: One of the oldest men of Damro village in Upper Siang district, Kalom Pertin, has passed away at the age of 106 years.

He was believed to have been born during the deadly epidemic that hit the Adi belt from 1918 to 1920. The epidemic, known as Asar Sili in Adi, is now widely believed to have coincided with the 1918-1920 influenza pandemic (Spanish flu).

In a statement, the Pertin Bodum Ba:ne Kebang (PBBK) said that late Kalom Pertin was not only the eldest guardian of the Pertin clan but also a living chronicle of Damro village’s oral history.

“His presence was heritage, his words a bridge across generations. With his passing, a precious page of living history has turned, yet the memory of his endurance and wisdom will forever guide his people,” the PBBK added.

Late Pertin is survived by two sons and grandchildren.