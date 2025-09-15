GUWAHATI, 14 Sep: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck parts of the Northeast region of the country on Sunday, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The epicentre of the earthquake that took place at 4:41 pm on Sunday was in Udalguri district, the officials said.

The depth of the quake was 5 km.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X said, “The epicentre (of the earthquake) was near Udalguri. So far, there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life.

We are actively monitoring the situation.”

Residents of Udalguri, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Nalbari and several other districts in Assam felt the tremors.

Panic-gripped people were seen rushing out of their residences in Guwahati.

People of the western parts of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh also felt the jolt.

Residents in Arunachal’s capital Itanagar ran out of their houses and shops in panic.

According to state Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu, no reports of structural damage or casualties have been reported from the state so far.

“The situation is being closely monitored, but there is no cause for alarm,” he said.

The Northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region. (PTI)