PANGGO, 14 Sep: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing construction work on the Panggo-Jorging defence road – a strategically important project aimed at improving connectivity to the Line of Actual Control in Migging circle of Upper Siang district.

Panggo village, located 120 km from district headquarters Yingkiong, is a key point along this defence road. The road, being constructed by the NHIDCL through an EPC contractor, has a total length of 82 km, divided into Phase-I (40 km) and Phase-II (42 km). Construction under Phase-I started on 26 January, and in the first eight months, 14 km of formation cutting work has been completed. In addition, boulder wall, retaining wall, gabion wall, and sub-grade works are progressing satisfactorily.

During the visit, Jerang inspected various construction sites and emphasized the critical importance of maintaining high quality and adhering to project timelines. He directed the NHIDCL and the EPC contractor to continue their dedicated efforts, and expressed appreciation for the progress achieved so far by the workers and officials.

This strategic defence road is a crucial infrastructure project that will enhance border security and facilitate socioeconomic development in this remote border region. (DIPRO)