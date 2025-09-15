[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 14 Sep: A series of butterfly walks were organised by Kameng Nature Care (KNC) in various parts of West Kameng district on Saturday as part of the celebration of the Big Butterfly Month (BBM).

District coordinator of BBM and co-founder of KNC, Tsering Doma accompanied 30 students and teachers from three schools in Bomdila township, and led the walks in Morshing, Sanglem, Domkho, Shergaon, and Gacham.

Doma urged the students to be more aware of nature, and to take accountability for every creature. She emphasised that butterflies play a vital role in the ecosystem and must be cared for.

She informed that the walk was sponsored by Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering.

The MLA expressed his keen interest in the BBM and its objective to promote awareness among young students.

More than eight Himalayan butterfly species, including the Indian fritillary and Symbrenthia lilaea, were recorded by the students at various locations. This hands-on experience helped them better understand the importance of butterflies and the need to conserve their habitats.

During the walks, the participants were also guided by Sonam Gechin, administrator of KRS, who interacted with the students and encouraged them to be responsible stewards of the environment.

Earlier, Doma interacted with the students of Kunphen Residential School in Morshing. The students were encouraged to support conservation of butterfly habitats, as well as their host and nectar plants.